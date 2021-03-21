All news

Global Gironde Kft in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Gironde Kft aims to produce high-quality beauty and personal care and home care products and offer them at affordable prices in order to reach as wide a consumer group as possible. The company focuses on ensuring that its products have healthy composition and it therefore uses primarily natural ingredients and attempts to avoid the use of chemicals. Gironde Kft is set to continue supplying private label products to some of Hungary’s leading retail chains, offering value for money to Hungarian co…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

GIRONDE KFT IN HOME CARE (HUNGARY)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Gironde Kft: Key Facts
Summary 2 Gironde Kft: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Gironde Kft: Production Statistics 2015
Private Label
Summary 4 Girone Kft: Private Label Portfolio

…continued

