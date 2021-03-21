All news

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market in Japan Market Research Report for 2020-2026

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. The chemical formula is CH2=CHCO2H. It is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid which will undergo the typical reactions of a carboxylic acid as well as those of a vinyl compound. It is used in the production of polymers and acrylate esters and as a feedstock for chemical syntheses.The purity of the glacial acrylic acid is usually above the content of 99%. In this report, we count the glacial acrylic acid product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glacial Acrylic Acid in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glacial Acrylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glacial Acrylic Acid production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Glacial Acrylic Acid for Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)
Glacial Acrylic Acid for Polyacrylates
Glacial Acrylic Acid for Detergent Cobuilders
Glacial Acrylic Acid for Other Products

Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Chemical Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Detergent Industry
Other Industries

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BASF
DowDuPont
Nippon Shokubai
Arkema
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical
Idemitsu Kosan
Hexion
Sasol
Formosa Plastics
Taixing Jurong Chemical
Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical
Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid
Sanmu Group
Shandong kaitai petrochemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…continued

