Global Glass Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Glass packaging in Latin America is dominated by beverage packaging. Food packaging is the second largest category, with sauces, dressings and condiments, in particular, using glass packaging. In all categories of glass packaging, premiumisation and sustainability have had a positive impact, and will contribute to growth over the forecast period. Glass packaging will, however, face challenges owing to declines in categories like carbonates, and the rise of metal beverage cans in beer.

Euromonitor International’s Glass Packaging in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market – be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Glass Packaging in Latin America
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Regional Overview
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…continued

 

 

 

