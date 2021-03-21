Global Gum in Pakistan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Gum is expected to be hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Children are the main consumer group for these products, with bubble gum considerably more popular than chewing gum and also benefiting from lower prices. However, demand among this group will be negatively impacted by the closure of school cafeterias, playgrounds and recreational facilities in the year.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Gum in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales to children impacted heavily by COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 while higher sugar tax also poses challenge to players

Hilal extends dominance thanks to strong marketing and tailored flavours

Mondelez boosts share of multinationals thanks to widening distribution but remains a minor player in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bubble gum will drive sales but health concerns could pose challenge in forecast period

Competitive pricing will remain key to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

….CONTINUED

