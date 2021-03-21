All news

Global Gum in Pakistan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Gum is expected to be hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Children are the main consumer group for these products, with bubble gum considerably more popular than chewing gum and also benefiting from lower prices. However, demand among this group will be negatively impacted by the closure of school cafeterias, playgrounds and recreational facilities in the year.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Gum in Pakistan
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales to children impacted heavily by COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 while higher sugar tax also poses challenge to players
Hilal extends dominance thanks to strong marketing and tailored flavours
Mondelez boosts share of multinationals thanks to widening distribution but remains a minor player in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Bubble gum will drive sales but health concerns could pose challenge in forecast period
Competitive pricing will remain key to growth
Themed heading 3
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

….CONTINUED

