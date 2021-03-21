Global Hair Care in Poland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

According to studies by TBS OBOP, around a quarter of Polish consumers wash their hair every other day, with almost 30% doing so every three days. Meanwhile, less than a quarter wash their hair every day, with women and younger people typically taking more care of their hair than men and older generations. These results prove that the approach to hair care in Poland is changing. Teenagers and young adults are very aware about their looks, reinforced by social media, and are thus spending more on…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804959-hair-care-in-poland

 

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Hair Care in Poland

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Rising image awareness boosts hair washing frequency

New added value products boost shampoo value sales

Strong advertising and distribution key to success of international players

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

  ….….continued

