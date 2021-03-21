All news

Global Hair Care in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

At-home colourants continued to decline in 2019 as competition from salons increased, where consumers were continuing to adopt styles requiring more skilful application of colour, such as balayage and 1990’s inspired two-tone. In addition, consumers were generally turning away from colour altogether as they embraced their natural tone and grey hair becomes less taboo. Pockets of growth did exist, however, in root retouchers and blenders as a means for consumers to prolong the time between their…

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Hair Care in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Colourants continues to decline; new formulations in hair care are driven by environmental concerns

Customisation and hyper-segmentation grow as consumers increasingly expect products specific to their needs

Interest in scalp care boosts Head & Shoulders; Aussie, Herbal Essences and TRESemmé compete in cannabis hair care

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within hair care

 

  ….….continued

