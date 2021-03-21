All news

Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

During the pandemic, the online channel for health and beauty specialist retailers grew strongly. Much of this development was a result of actions taken by the main chains in the category and heavy investment in advertising on social networks to mitigate the losses from widespread closures of physical stores that sell non-essential goods. Some categories stood out for their performance, such as those related to skin and hair care. Faced with hairdressers closing for so many months, many women de…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858547-health-and-beauty-specialist-retailers-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/antivirus-software-global-market-size-trend-demand-segmentation-major-players-applications-and-analysis-2020-2025-2021-02-10

Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Optical Goods Stores, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Specialist Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diesel-lubricity-improver-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Argentina
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
At-home hair and skin care gets a boost in 2020 as outlets close
Online sales increase strongly in line with the rising demand for convenience
Continued expansion ensures Farmacity remains in pole position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Online development will continue with specialised chains offering salon-quality products
Rising health awareness will fuel interest in vitamins and dietary supplements
Ongoing recession will continue to encourage consolidation
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Truck Fastener Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis- Schotte Automotive Fasteners, AFI Industries, Altenloh, Brinck?Co (ABC), Automotive Fasteners, ATF, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has included a latest report on the Global Truck Fastener Market into its archive of market research studies. The report is an amalgamation of detailed market overview based on the segmentations, applications, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers, and restraints. The report showcases the current and forthcoming technical and financial details of the […]
All news

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Brother (Domino), KGK, ITW (Diagraph), Danaher (Videojet), Matthews Marking Systems

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Coding and Marking Equipment Market. Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size […]
All news

Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market 2020 Leading Growth Drivers, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis 2026

nikhil

The global Synthetic Surgical Sealant Market report by wide-ranging study of the Synthetic Surgical Sealant industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period […]