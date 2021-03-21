Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Shufersal Ltd acquired pharmacy brand New-Pharm in April 2017 and since then the New-Pharm chain—since rebranded as Be—has recorded the fastest growth in the health and beauty specialist retailers channel, ranking second in value share in the channel in 2019. Shufersal Ltd is the leading grocery retailer in Israel, and it enjoys a very strong consumer base. It has many retailing strengths that it intends to leverage as Be expands and attempts to capture market share over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Shufersal Ltd’s fast-growing Be brand sets its sights on channel leader Super-Pharm (Israel)

Launches of mono-brand stores and pop-up cosmetics stores slow in 2019

Current value sales, number of outlets of optical goods stores continue to decline in 2019

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Super-Pharm (Israel) holds commanding value share lead in 2019

Super-Pharm (Israel) continues to set the channel standard for innovation

Grocery retailers entering the channel and heating up competition

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

