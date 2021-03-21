All news

Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The overall decline of Bulgaria’s population impacts the consumer base for all retailers. However, while the shifting demographic profile exacerbates the threat to several areas of non-grocery specialist retailing, it is a potentially positive development for health and beauty specialist retailers. While the young adults and middle youth segments of the population are set to shrink over the forecast period, there is expected to be a rise in the numbers of seniors aged 65 and above. Such consumer…

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Ageing population and health and wellness trend continue to boost demand
E-Commerce set to hamper growth of store-based health and beauty specialists
Drugstores/parapharmacies gains greater significance through expansion
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Varnapharma retains lead with Apteki Mareshki brand
New Douglas Perfumery opens in Sofia
Competition intensifies as dm Bulgaria seeks to create new “Consultant” profession
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

