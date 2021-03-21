All news

Global Henkel Latvia SIA in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

By being an official distributor for Henkel AG & Co, Henkel Latvia will work to realise its strategy for 2020 and beyond. This includes targets to deliver profitable growth, become more customer-focused, innovative, agile and digitalised, as well as focusing on acquisitions that would allow the company to achieve these targets.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HENKEL LATVIA SIA IN HOME CARE (LATVIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Henkel Latvia SIA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Henkel Latvia SIA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Henkel Latvia SIA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

