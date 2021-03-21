All news

Global Henkel Magyarország Kft in Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Henkel aims to maintain its leading position in home care through high-quality innovation and widespread distribution of Henkel products. In light of this, the company is set to continue investing in new product development in order to offer high-quality products in the standard and premium price segments. Henkel is also expected to invest in advertising campaigns so as to ensure leading positions for its top brands in their respective categories. The company is also a major employer in…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HENKEL MAGYARORSZÁG KFT IN HOME CARE (HUNGARY)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Henkel Magyarország Kft: Key Facts
Summary 2 Henkel Magyarország Kft: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Henkel Magyarország Kft: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

