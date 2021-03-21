All news

Global Home and Garden in the US Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2019, the home and garden market grew yet again in current value terms, as American house prices appreciated, younger generations entered the home buyers’ market, and American lifestyles continued to change. Current value growth within home improvement and gardening continued to outpace that of homewares and home furnishings, as consumers continue to invest in and personalise their homes. Urbanisation has created opportunities and challenges within the home and garden market, and social media…

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

