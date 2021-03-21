Global Home and Garden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Home and garden in Italy experienced stagnation to marginal current value growth across the market in 2019, as an unstable economy and shrinking household sizes forced many local consumers to postpone the purchase of non-essential products, while competition from alternative distribution channels such as modern grocery retailers and e-commerce placed pricing pressure on non-grocery specialists which served to lower unit prices. However, sales of real estate in Italy have continued to improve ove…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804639-home-and-garden-in-italy

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protein-smoothie-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-icu-cardiac-monitors-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Modest growth for some areas of home and garden supported by DIY approach by Italians and extension of fiscal bonus scheme to encourage renovation of older urban buildings

Italians increasingly concerned with environmental and sustainable issues

Ikea Italia Retail retains leadership of highly fragmented competitive landscape

Specialist retailers increasingly adopt omnichannel strategy and utilise digital tools to enhance the consumer experience

Themed heading 5

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Penetration of Private Label in Home and Garden by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105