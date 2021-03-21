Global Home and Garden Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

Home and garden saw a difficult year in 2018, as demand was negatively impacted by social and financial pressures. However, 2019 brought hope of recovery, with a return to slow current value growth. Nevertheless, economic and social uncertainty means that many consumers are still thinking carefully before committing to purchases, according to trade sources. Homewares saw the strongest current value growth, although home furnishings also saw a major turnaround from decline to growth, and gardenin…

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Home and garden sees a return to growth
Sustainability becomes more influential
Large retail chains continue to lead and offer more services
Specialists remains the preferred channel, but e-commerce grows
Sluggish growth expected for home and garden
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Penetration of Private Label in Home and Garden by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

