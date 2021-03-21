All news

Global Home and Garden Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Home and Garden Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Home and garden sales in Hong Kong recorded slower current value growth in 2019 than a year earlier. This slowdown in value growth stemmed from the less vibrant overall retail environment in Hong Kong, in which consumers found less time and inclination for making non-vital furniture, gardening and homeware purchases as well as DIY home improvement. Home furnishings registered the most dynamic growth due to premiumisation of materials as well as the rise of expensive tailor-made, multifunctional…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804636-home-and-garden-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-drink-protein-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pa66-engineering-plastics-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Slower value growth in home and garden in 2019
Millennials are driving consumption changes
Players are becoming either more premium or specialised
Home and garden specialist retailers continues to dominate sales
Accelerated growth rate expected in the forecast period
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Crusher Machine Market worth $5.9 Billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

atul

The most recent RMOZ Global report on the worldwide Crusher Machine market shows the impact of all the various factors and market trends that affects the development of a market. The report emphasizes the overall analysis of different elements that affect a market during a fixed time. The factors that are considered for analysis include […]
All news

Financial Accounting Software Market Report 2021: How Market Will Increase in Given Forecast Period by Analysing Current Trends?

sambit

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry” “Financial Accounting Software Market” is predicted to expand swiftly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025. Financial Accounting Software Market report focuses on the key drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with […]
All news

Flex Fuel Engines Market 2026 | Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, Nissan, General Motors, Kia Motors, Mitsubishi

vijaya

The Global Post-pandemic Flex Fuel Engines market research report is a thorough analysis of the Flex Fuel Engines market and all the vital aspects associated with it. The global market is expanding at a substantial rate across the globe. The global Flex Fuel Engines market report offers deep analysis about these growth patterns and factors […]