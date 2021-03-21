Global Home and Garden Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The recovery of the Ukrainian real estate market is stimulating demand for home and garden products, with value sales growing at a healthy pace in 2019. Demand is being driven by the fact that many consumers postponed purchases earlier in the review period due to concerns over the economy. In addition, unit prices are also being driven by inflation, escalating mark-ups, and the shift among consumers towards higher quality products. Among other trends positively influencing home and garden, there…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804655-home-and-garden-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-technology-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-screen-protectors-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Home and garden posts healthy growth in line with continued recovery

Value sales boosted by strong unit price growth

Strong competition ensures sales remain highly fragmented

Specialist retailers continue to lead distribution

Improving economy provides strong scope for growth

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Penetration of Private Label in Home and Garden by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Home and Garden by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105