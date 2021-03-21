All news

Global Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Due to far greater numbers of local consumers staying at home in 2020, and in some cases having more disposable income available as expenses in other areas reduced, many Argentinians carried out renovations and repairs in their homes. As a result, paint shops recorded strong growth during the pandemic, breaking stock records in some months. However, other types of businesses, such as those associated with decoration or furniture, recorded heavy losses, as these products often require large amoun…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858120-home-and-garden-specialist-retailers-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening Stores, Homewares and Home Furnishing Stores.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/live-streaming-platform-market-2021-global-analysis-share-trends-application-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animal-derived-rennet-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Argentina
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home and garden specialist retailers benefit from DIY home renovations and repairs in 2020
Easy expands store network to remain in pole position
Paint shop players leverage the franchise model to extend outreach
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Smaller players will struggle to survive the ongoing recession
A large number of neighbourhood stores and real estate decline will continue to dilute sales in the future
Leading players will invest in discounting and e-commerce to attract consumers
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 8 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 9 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 10 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global SSPA Satcom Amplifiers Market Research Report 2024

gutsy-wise

SATCOM Amplifier is an electronic amplifier or electronic device that can increase the power of a signal (a time-varying voltage or current). An amplifier functions by using electric power from a power supply to increase the amplitude of the voltage or current signal. An amplifier is effectively the opposite of an attenuator: while an amplifier […]
All news

Optical Inspection Equipment Market 2026 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) On Various Vendors | Omron, Camtek, Nordson Corporation, Gardien

vijaya

The Global Post-pandemic Optical Inspection Equipment market research report is a thorough analysis of the Optical Inspection Equipment market and all the vital aspects associated with it. The global market is expanding at a substantial rate across the globe. The global Optical Inspection Equipment market report offers deep analysis about these growth patterns and factors […]
All news

High-performance Micro-nano Biosensor Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Analog Devices, Sensonor, Omron, Robert Bosch, STMicorelectronics

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the High-performance Micro-nano Biosensor Market. Global High-performance Micro-nano Biosensor Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]