Global Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Due to far greater numbers of local consumers staying at home in 2020, and in some cases having more disposable income available as expenses in other areas reduced, many Argentinians carried out renovations and repairs in their homes. As a result, paint shops recorded strong growth during the pandemic, breaking stock records in some months. However, other types of businesses, such as those associated with decoration or furniture, recorded heavy losses, as these products often require large amoun…

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening Stores, Homewares and Home Furnishing Stores.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home and garden specialist retailers benefit from DIY home renovations and repairs in 2020

Easy expands store network to remain in pole position

Paint shop players leverage the franchise model to extend outreach

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smaller players will struggle to survive the ongoing recession

A large number of neighbourhood stores and real estate decline will continue to dilute sales in the future

Leading players will invest in discounting and e-commerce to attract consumers

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 8 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 9 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 10 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

