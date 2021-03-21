Global Home Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Value growth of home care in Costa Rica continued to rise incrementally in 2019, compared to the previous year, as players continued to introduce and promote products with added value appealing to economically advantaged consumers seeking more task-specific and/or sustainable, environmentally friendly products as well as more attractive value-for-money proposals for middle- to low-income consumers seeking the same thing. In all, the market continued to be characterised by brand extensions and pr…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Care in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Value growth of home care continues to rise in Costa Rica, as players focus on producing environmentally friendly, natural-based and other value-added products

Dedicated to producing earth-friendly products, domestic player Florex initiates a bulk buying/refill programme and introduces a line of biotech products in 2019

With the exception of the domestic player Irex de Costa Rica, multinational players and brands dominate the competitive environment

As modern grocery retailers continue to dominate the Costa Rican home care market, players focus on gaining additional shelf presence

Future focus is set to remain on producing environmentally friendly, natural-based and highly functional home care products and striving to make them more affordable

MARKET INDICATORS

