All news

Global Home Furnishings in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Home Furnishings in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The furniture retailing industry continued to be impacted by the challenging economic environment in 2019, accompanied by rising unemployment, low disposable incomes and rising debt. With consumer confidence being low and unemployment being high, households looked to restrict non-essential spending, by replacing furniture products with cheaper options.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804671-home-furnishings-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-latin-america-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03-1317572

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-on-digital-agriculture-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Furnishings in South Africa

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The economic environment puts a strain on sales, however many consumers turn to DIY solutions for cheaper alternatives

Younger people are renting more apartments, boosting demand for modern and urban-inspired home furnishings

LED bulbs and LED lamps gain popularity as consumers appreciate the cost efficiency of these items

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mr Price continues to lead with its competitive prices, as Lewis Group remains a key competitor, despite losing share over the review period

 

  ….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Reverse Logistics Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

basavraj.t

Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic has impacted all over industries across the globe, and Reverse Logistics market is one of them. As the global market heads towards major recession, we are at In4Research, has published a brand-new latest research report which fully studies the impact of COVID-19 crisis on Reverse Logistics Industry and suggests possible actions to […]
All news

Global Conductive SiC Substrates Market 2020 Outlook: Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

anita_adroit

“The Global Conductive SiC Substrates Market research report is specially offered for the regional and local markets. The report also contains comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, growth trends, and key regions expansion status is precisely studied. Likewise, development policies and plans are broadly analyzed in this research study. Price structures and manufacturing procedures are also presented […]
All news

Mono Channel Audio Amplifiers Market Size, Growth And Key Players- STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Monolithic Power Systems(US), ON Semiconductor(US), Texas Instruments (US), NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands)

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Mono Channel Audio Amplifiers Market. Global Mono Channel Audio Amplifiers Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size […]