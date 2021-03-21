Global Home Furnishings in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The furniture retailing industry continued to be impacted by the challenging economic environment in 2019, accompanied by rising unemployment, low disposable incomes and rising debt. With consumer confidence being low and unemployment being high, households looked to restrict non-essential spending, by replacing furniture products with cheaper options.

Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

Home Furnishings in South Africa

Euromonitor International

June 2020

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The economic environment puts a strain on sales, however many consumers turn to DIY solutions for cheaper alternatives

Younger people are renting more apartments, boosting demand for modern and urban-inspired home furnishings

LED bulbs and LED lamps gain popularity as consumers appreciate the cost efficiency of these items

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mr Price continues to lead with its competitive prices, as Lewis Group remains a key competitor, despite losing share over the review period

