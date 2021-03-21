Global Home Furnishings in the US Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Americans are spending more time than ever in their homes. This is due to an increase in entertaining friends and family in the home, as well as increasing adoption rates of work from home by US employers. As Americans entertain more at home, space for people to congregate becomes more important, with furniture playing an important role. Americans have become increasingly casual, with cheaper functional furniture growing in popularity, threatening to hurt value sales over the forecast period. As…

Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Furnishings in the US

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Lifestyle changes in the US to impact home furnishings

DTC brands seeing success in home furnishings

US Department of Energy rejects stringent efficiency standards for incandescent lights

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Private label seeing growing investment in home furnishings in reaction to DTC expansion

Casper Sleep Inc goes public

Wayfair opens first brick-and-mortar location

….….continued

