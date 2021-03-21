All news

Global Home Furnishings in Turkey Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Home Furnishings in Turkey Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Indoor furniture recorded dynamic current value growth in 2017, boosted by the government’s loose fiscal policy, which aimed to stimulate domestic demand. However, starting in early 2018, volume sales dropped sharply, as the Turkish lira started to weaken significantly. Particularly in the second half of the year, the depreciation of the local currency had a dramatic effect on most commodities, so the government took steps to boost domestic sales of a number of durable goods, including indoor fu…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802751-home-furnishings-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medium-small-sized-lcd-and-oled-drive-ic-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-steering-mounted-electronics-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Furnishings in Turkey

Euromonitor International

May 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

VAT cut on indoor furniture has no marked impact

Government takes action to halt the supply of low-quality LED lamps

Home textiles and window coverings to record stronger growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Domestic companies lead home furnishings

 

  ….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news Energy

Adventure Tourism Market 2021 Detailed Analysis By Top Keyplayers Austin Adventures, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, ROW Adventures, Mountain Travel Sobek, Natural Habitat Adventures, REI Adventures, TUI AG, REI Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group, Butterfield & Robinson, Abercrombie & Kent Group,

anita_adroit

“A “Global Adventure Tourism Market Research Report” provides significant global market figures and also provides a valuable source of direction and guidance for individuals as well as industries involved in the Adventure Tourism market. The Adventure Tourism study report also offers a thorough overview of the many factors that lead to the Adventure Tourism market […]
All news

Global Water Transport in China: ISIC 61 Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wise

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Advertising market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading […]
All news

In-pipe Hydro Systems Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future: Natel Energy, Lucid Energy, Rentricity, Leviathan Energy, San Antonio Water System, GS-Hydro, HS Dynamic Energy, Tecnoturbines, Hydro Spin, Xinda Green Energy

Alex

“ The global In-pipe Hydro Systems market report provides comprehensive product analysis which includes its expected performance, pricing factors, and potential developments during the forecast period 2020-2027. The report confers information about the market’s overall performance, challenges, threats, and opportunities that reflects the present and future market scenario. Along with this, it lays out details […]