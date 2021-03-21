Global Home Furnishings in Turkey Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Indoor furniture recorded dynamic current value growth in 2017, boosted by the government’s loose fiscal policy, which aimed to stimulate domestic demand. However, starting in early 2018, volume sales dropped sharply, as the Turkish lira started to weaken significantly. Particularly in the second half of the year, the depreciation of the local currency had a dramatic effect on most commodities, so the government took steps to boost domestic sales of a number of durable goods, including indoor fu…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802751-home-furnishings-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medium-small-sized-lcd-and-oled-drive-ic-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-steering-mounted-electronics-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Furnishings in Turkey

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

VAT cut on indoor furniture has no marked impact

Government takes action to halt the supply of low-quality LED lamps

Home textiles and window coverings to record stronger growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Domestic companies lead home furnishings

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105