Global Home Improvement in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

South Africa continues to be a price-sensitive landscape in 2019. To maintain sales in this environment, the majority of players feel pressurised to offer lower price points to consumers in the lower end. For example, Kansai Plascon and Prominent Paints both offer consumers lower prices for paint products, through promotional activities, deals and discounts.

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Improvement in South Africa

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

To maintain sales when consumers are price-sensitive, players focus on low price-points, deals and promotions

Private label offerings have success in home paints, however, brands are chosen in other areas, benefiting from established consumer trust

 

  ….….continued

