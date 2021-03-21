All news

Global Home Improvement Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Busy urban lifestyles have contributed to many consumers in Malaysia employing professionals to carry out home improvement tasks. Rising disposable incomes, especially among millennials, have made such services more affordable, in turn serving to limit the growth of home improvement. Many young consumers prefer to keep things simple by opting for hassle-free readymade products, while those who want a more personal touch tend to use professionals. Convenience is a priority for this consumer group…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Time-pressed consumers favour professional services
Flooring and bathrooms a key focus of home renovations
Innovation in home paint does more than just brighten up a room
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
White Horse retains the lead with popular range of tiles
Nippon Paint remains the leading player
Bosch delivers professional results at entry-level prices
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

