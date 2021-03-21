Global Home Improvement Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Home improvement continued to benefit from a strong housing market in 2019, with purchases of new and existing properties stimulating value sales growth. According to the INE (National Statistics Institute), the vast majority of consumers that purchase a home make renovations. Moreover, higher disposable incomes and low interest rates stimulated property purchases, which are viewed as good investments, and sales of home improvement products. Nonetheless, the anticipated slowdown in the housing m…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804697-home-improvement-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/insurance-agency-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tv-wall-mounts-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in Spain

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Higher property and product prices set to slow growth in the forecast period

Floor tiles benefits from refurbishment trend to post fastest value growth

Home paint is at the forefront of sustainability in home improvement

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Acquisitions promise concentration in a highly fragmented category

Strategic purchase of Xylazel boosts Akzo Nobel Coatings in home paint

DIFM affords opportunities for differentiation in a fast-evolving category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105