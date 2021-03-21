All news

Global Home Improvement Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Chinese Government’s efforts to restrict property developers’ financing in order to prevent speculation and control housing prices have had a negative impact on home improvement sales. The sluggish performance of the housing market notably weakened the performance of floor covering, the largest category in home improvement by value, at the end of the review period. Both floor tiles and wooden flooring saw value sales fall in 2019. Moreover, the stagnant housing market led to weaker demand fo…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in China
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Government moves to prevent speculation hit home improvement sales
“Green” products gaining in prominence
“One-stop” options grow in popularity
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Domestic brands benefit from competitive pricing in home paint
Export-orientated tools player turns attention to domestic market
High level of fragmentation in floor covering

…..Continued.

