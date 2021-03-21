Global Home Improvement Market Research Report 2021

Home improvement saw only modest growth in 2019 continuing the pattern seen over the review period. With an ageing society and consumers leading increasingly busy lives there remains a widespread preference for paying someone to carry out repairs and maintenance jobs around the home. This had a particularly strong impact on decorative paint and wallpaper, with many consumers preferring to pay someone to decorate rather than invest the time and energy required to hang wallpaper or paint a room. N…

Euromonitor International's Home Improvement in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level.

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Home Improvement in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Do-it-for-me vs do-it-yourself

Consumers cut the cord on power tools

Swiss consumers placing greater importance on sustainability

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Geberit refocuses its portfolio

Einhell benefits from success of Power X-Change range

Private label providing stiff competition

CATEGORY DATA

