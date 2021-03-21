All news

Global Home Improvement Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Many Italians are enthusiastic about attempting to decorate and carry out minor repairs to their homes, taking a more do-it-yourself approach over do-it-for-me, a trend that continued to support the positive performance of home improvement in 2019. Sales growth is being driven by home paint and power tools including cordless drills and other cordless power tools, as Italians are prepared to tackle indoor painting and maintenance themselves, although they tend to employ professionals with experti…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in Italy
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Italians’ enthusiasm for attempting decorative and maintenance tasks themselves supports sales of home paint and power tools
Increasing number of small specialists lose ground to e-commerce but Italians appreciate in-store guidance and expertise of store personnel
Large grocery retailers expand their consumer reach through the offer of home improvement products
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Ideal Standard retains leadership of highly fragmented competitive landscape, focusing on aesthetics and environmental sustainability
Cromology launches more user-friendly website that features digital tools to enhance consumer experience
Pozzi Ginori to be renamed as Geberit as part of strategy to include all products under one umbrella brand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

