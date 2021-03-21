Global Home Improvement Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The number of newly constructed homes continued to decrease – from 765,000 house in 2015 to 554,000 houses in 2018 – according to Statistics Korea. This is therefore intensifying the competition between major home improvement players. In wall covering, consumers prefer to use well-known products and simple colours because they trust the branded products and such simple coverings can be easily matched with various types of furniture. Wall covering in South Korea is different to most other markets…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in South Korea

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Stagnated home improvement sales hit by falling number of new homes

Home furnishing players entering home improvement

Ace Home Centre teaming up with Ace Hardware, while e-commerce attracts younger consumers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Premiumisation and new retailing strategy support LG Hausys’ leading position

Shinhan Wallcovering leads the antifungal wall covering trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

