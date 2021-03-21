Global Home Improvement Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, online sales of power and hand tools grew, in contrast to the fall in sales of hardware through traditional outlets. This growth in online sales was driven by social media – with platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, hosting DIY tutorial videos, showing consumers how to renovate a room, or repair furniture. Some influencers specialise in teaching affordable and easy to do tasks around the home. In the context of recession and constant price increases, savings are significant when ren…

Home Improvement in Argentina

Euromonitor International

April 2020

