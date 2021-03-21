All news

Global Home Improvement Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Home improvement saw steady growth in 2019, but prevailing economic uncertainty continued to hinder stronger development. As in other categories of home and garden price remained a key consideration with many households continuing to put off non-essential works around the home. For example, products such as floor covering and wall covering saw only moderate gains. Although floor covering is considered a key part of any home consumers increasingly looked for more affordable options such as lamina…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in Russia
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Low consumer confidence hinders growth
Consumers switch from wallpaper to decorative paint
Consumers cutting the cord on power tools
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Home improvement remains highly fragmented
Local production provides competitive advantage
Local player Interskol investing in production improvements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

