All news

Global Home Improvement Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Home Improvement Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

As a growing number of millennials become new homeowners, the demand for home improvement services continues to grow. However, lack of know-how, shortage of time and easy access to help are fostering the DIFM culture in Singapore. This culture is seeing home improvement stores lose sales share.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804694-home-improvement-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-air-disinfection-machine-market-global-industry-growth-new-opportunities-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-calcium-bentonite-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in Singapore
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
DIFM culture and e-commerce competition force home improvement stores to restrategise
E-commerce enjoys significant growth
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Nippon Paint continues to lead in home improvement
Korean wallpaper drives down value in wall coverings
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market 2025: EverString, DemandFarm, ZoomInfo, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, DiscoverOrg, InsideView, Artesian Solutions, Komiko, Oracle, Gryphon etc.

anita_adroit

A new high-end research report documentation estimating multiple developments and growth touchpoints has been included in the versatile report repository. At the backdrop of steaming competition and fast growing vendor landscape with the addition of new players in the competition isle, this report on global Sales Intelligence Software market is an ideal tool to allow […]
All news

Custom Application Development Service Market Size, Growth Key Factors by Manufacturers – International Business Machines Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bourntec Solutions, Inc., Infosys Ltd., Accenture Plc, HP Inc., Capgemini SE, Iblesoft Inc.

anita_adroit

“ Custom Application Development Service Market Statistical surveying Report assesses circumstance in significant parts of the marketplace. This Custom Application Development Service report determines how associations procurement utilizes, business processes, market plans and revenue strategies, practices, and company segments are set to transform in period 2021 to 2027. The Worldwide Custom Application Development Service Market […]
All news

Mileage Tracking Software�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Mileage Tracking Software Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]