Global Home Improvement Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Home improvement saw the steepest decline in overall home and garden in 2019, mainly due to the performance of some of its leading players. Yung Chi Paint & Varnish MFG Co Ltd, the leader in both lacquer and varnish and decorative, paint saw continued value share decline in 2019. Likewise, Champion Building Materials Co Ltd, which led floor covering and wall covering in 2019, lost further value share. The decline of major players is attributable to both consumers’ reluctance to invest in home im…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Improvement market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Improvement in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Weak performances and labour law revisions hamper growth

Decline in floor and wall tiles continues

Home paint suffers, while big brands turn focus to washlets

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish leads with Rainbow, safely ahead of second-ranked Dulux brand

Domestic players outnumber foreign brands in home improvement

Players forecast to increase investment in creative marketing strategies

CATEGORY DATA

