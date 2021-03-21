Global Home Improvement Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Over the forecast period, millennials will be a major target for manufacturers and retailers as they transition to the next stage of life. While some will be starting their full-time job and moving into a new place, many others will be starting a family and will need to purchase a home. For most Indonesians, moving to Jakarta has always been a goal due to the job opportunities it offers. It is therefore very common for people to rent a place there, providing opportunities for wealthy people to p…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Home Improvement in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Millennials starting families and urbanisation driving home improvement growth

Home paint drives premiumisation in home improvement

Expensive gas prices sees local ceramics manufacturers struggling

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dulux the clear leader in home paint, but strong competition exists among other players

Oulu’s growth is a threat to other bathroom and sanitaryware manufacturers

Roman leads floor and wall covering despite increasing competition

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Improvement: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Home Improvement by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Improvement by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

