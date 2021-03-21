All news

Global Home Insecticides Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Product segmentation in home insecticides comes in the form of either protecting consumers from different insects or protecting different spaces in and around the home. Multiple types of insecticide options on offer in Costa Rica focus on specific such as gardens and bedrooms, insect types (ranging from cockroaches to mosquitoes) and the use of recognised essential oils such as eucalyptus and citronella in these product formulations. In this context, there has been an expanding offer of new home…

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Home Insecticides in Costa Rica
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Category is characterised by products that either protect consumers from different insects or protect different areas in and around the home
Natural-based home insecticides are gaining traction as growing base of younger Costa Rican families adopt health and wellness lifestyles
Value packs and promotional bulk deals targeting middle- to lower-income consumers are set to play an important role over the forecast period
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
SC Johnson remains firmly in place as the leader in home insecticides
Second-ranked Reckitt Benckiser solidifies its position, capitalising on popularity of its Mortein Nature Guard brand extension
Growth likely to come from value bulk packaging and new product formulations with naturally sourced ingredients, appealing to different sides of the income spectrum
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

All news

