Global Home Insecticides Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Product segmentation in home insecticides comes in the form of either protecting consumers from different insects or protecting different spaces in and around the home. Multiple types of insecticide options on offer in Costa Rica focus on specific such as gardens and bedrooms, insect types (ranging from cockroaches to mosquitoes) and the use of recognised essential oils such as eucalyptus and citronella in these product formulations. In this context, there has been an expanding offer of new home…

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Home Care

market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

Home Insecticides in Costa Rica

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Category is characterised by products that either protect consumers from different insects or protect different areas in and around the home

Natural-based home insecticides are gaining traction as growing base of younger Costa Rican families adopt health and wellness lifestyles

Value packs and promotional bulk deals targeting middle- to lower-income consumers are set to play an important role over the forecast period

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

SC Johnson remains firmly in place as the leader in home insecticides

Second-ranked Reckitt Benckiser solidifies its position, capitalising on popularity of its Mortein Nature Guard brand extension

Growth likely to come from value bulk packaging and new product formulations with naturally sourced ingredients, appealing to different sides of the income spectrum

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

