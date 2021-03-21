Global Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

One of the drastic COVID-19-related changes seen in lifestyles in Argentina was the trend for people undressing and putting their clothes in the washing machine as soon as they arrived home from outdoors. This means consumers were not waiting until the washing machine was fully loaded to do their wash, but were instead running smaller loads of clothes more frequently. On the other hand, social restrictions meant that consumers were going out less frequently, thus meaning they typically had fewer…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858263-home-laundry-appliances-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-processing-market-insights-2019-by-top-regions-top-manufacturers-type-and-application-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-training-outsourcing-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Trade off trends between more frequent clothes washing and fewer dressing up occasions due to COVID-19

Pause in energy-saving developments due to unfavourable economic scenario

Alladio maintains strong lead thanks to well-developed strategies and strong local production for a number of brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low reliance on imports will accelerate recovery

Will the pursuit of hygiene become more important than saving energy?

New innovations to combine sophisticated technologies to meet consumer demands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105