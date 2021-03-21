Global Home Laundry Appliances in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Volume sales of home laundry appliances will plummet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. Due to lockdown restrictions, all non-essential stores were forced to close meaning between the months of March and April, consumers were unable to purchase home laundry appliances from in-store retailers. When stores were permitted to reopen in May, there was a slight recovery in sales, however this has not been enough to balance out the losses of the previous months. Furthermore, due to t…

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Laundry Appliances in Greece

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store closures and reduced purchasing powers lead to plummeting volume sales in 2020

The spike in wash loads has little impact on demand for home laundry appliances

Going trend for home laundry appliances with steam functions as consumers demand more thorough washes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth expected to slow as replacement cycles last longer over the forecast period

The pandemic has a long lasting impact on the housing market which prevents home laundry appliances from recovering faster

Retailers focus on promotions whilst manufacturers place more emphasis on new product developments

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

