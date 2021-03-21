Global Homeshopping Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Most chains that offer homeshopping options regularly try to divert their customers to the online channel, where operating costs are much lower. Meanwhile, 2020 has seen a significant shift in consumer behaviour, with consumers increasingly choosing to shop online. As a result, although homeshopping registered some growth in current retail value terms in 2020, this was at a much slower rate than was seen previously throughout the review period, and sales were mainly limited to older people who h…

Euromonitor International’s Homeshopping in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics Homeshopping, Consumer Health Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Homewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Homeshopping, Pet Care Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping, Video Games Hardware Homeshopping.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homeshopping in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Changes in consumer behaviour and retailers’ preference for online channel sees growth in homeshopping slow in 2020

Carrefour responds to older consumers’ needs with a new telephone ordering system

Sales boosted by demand for food and drink and consumer electronics

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bleak prospects in light of the ongoing shift to e-commerce

A shift in focus towards e-commerce could respond to evolving consumer trends

Rising demand for health and beauty will continue to drive sales

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Homeshopping by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Homeshopping by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Homeshopping GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Homeshopping GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Homeshopping Forecasts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Homeshopping Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

