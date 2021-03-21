All news

Global Homeshopping Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The popularity of homeshopping peaked in the 2007-2008 period and since then the channel has seen a steady decline in current value sales. Israel’s homeshopping channel was based on the model that operates in the US, but upon launch in Israel homeshopping was not adjusted enough to accommodate the needs and tastes of domestic consumers, particularly in regard to the variety of products the channel had on offer and the channel’s unique approach to marketing. Indeed, the infomercial approach used…

Euromonitor International’s Homeshopping in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homeshopping in Israel
Euromonitor International
April 2020

