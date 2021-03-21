Global Homeshopping Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Homeshopping sales in Bulgaria are generated primarily from TV shopping, making the channel heavily dependent on the state of TV advertising in the country. Towards the end of the review period, the two leading broadcasters, Nova and btv, introduced new commercial policies. Industry experts estimated the result to be at least a 10% hike in advertising prices. Prices are expected to continue to rise due to strong demand and limited airtime, placing growing pressure on homeshopping operators. As s…

Euromonitor International’s Homeshopping in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homeshopping in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

TV advertising price rises increase pressure on homeshopping

Older consumers support sales in consumer health homeshopping

E-Commerce competes directly with homeshopping

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Studio Moderna leads thanks to a successful multichannel strategy

Skyshop targets key demand areas through Telestar brand

Brands attempt to encourage customer loyalty

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Homeshopping by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Homeshopping by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Homeshopping GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Homeshopping GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Homeshopping Forecasts by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Homeshopping Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Negative demographic trends continue to impact retailing’s future growth prospects

Store-based retailers forced to develop e-commerce strategies

Discounters leads growth in modern grocery retailing

Multinationals increase their presence in Bulgaria

Rising numbers of operators are expected to shift towards e-commerce activity; store-based retailers demand more flexible working conditions

…..Continued.

