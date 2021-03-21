Global Homewares in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Beverageware recorded the fastest current value growth in India in 2019. Consumers are moving towards branded beverageware with their improving lifestyles. With increasing in-home dining occasions, consumers are looking for an “experience” within the home and are therefore also investing in quality dinnerware and beverageware.

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Homewares in India

Euromonitor International

May 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Beverageware is fastest growing in homewares

Consumers upgrading from steel and aluminium food storage containers

Food delivery a threat to homewares?

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

 

  ….….continued

