Global Homewares in South Africa Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Homewares in South Africa Market Research Report 2020

The frequency of buying in homewares in 2019, contributed to its positive growth, especially in food storage and kitchen utensils. The shorter lifespan of homeware products, which require renewal over time, is likely to continue driving growth for the area, over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Homewares in South Africa

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Kitchen utensils and food storage record growth, driven by a wide range of product choice and an extensive range of private label goods

A preference for colour and unique, interesting designs boosts growth in homewares

Consumer demands for quality, non-toxic goods with long life-spans drives growth for homewares

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mr Price Group leads the landscape, as Tupperware South Africa remains in second place, appealing to mass consumers in the country

 

