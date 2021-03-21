Global Homewares Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Homewares returned to growth in 2019 after three years of decline. This was driven in part by the growing number of households with this stimulating demand for a range of cookware and kitchenware. Home cooking is also on the rise with it seen as being healthy and nutritious, while entertaining guests is also becoming increasingly common. This in turn helped drive demand for cutlery and dinnerware although beverageware continued to decline in 2019 due to a drop in prices. Nevertheless, with consu…
Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Homewares in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Homewares returns to growth thanks to home cooking trend
Food storage puts the lid on waste as consumers focus on sustainability
Innovation and new products to support growth in cookware
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
IKEA retains lead but faces growing competition
WMF loses “Made in Germany” claim and with it some consumers
Air Up brings new innovation to reusable drinking bottles
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
…..Continued.
971 0503084105