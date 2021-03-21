Global Homewares Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Homewares returned to growth in 2019 after three years of decline. This was driven in part by the growing number of households with this stimulating demand for a range of cookware and kitchenware. Home cooking is also on the rise with it seen as being healthy and nutritious, while entertaining guests is also becoming increasingly common. This in turn helped drive demand for cutlery and dinnerware although beverageware continued to decline in 2019 due to a drop in prices. Nevertheless, with consu…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Homewares returns to growth thanks to home cooking trend

Food storage puts the lid on waste as consumers focus on sustainability

Innovation and new products to support growth in cookware

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

IKEA retains lead but faces growing competition

WMF loses “Made in Germany” claim and with it some consumers

Air Up brings new innovation to reusable drinking bottles

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

