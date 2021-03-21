All news

Global Homewares Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Homewares saw a much better performance in 2019, with the strongest current value growth seen for many years. A wider range of loyalty-based marketing campaigns was seen in homewares in 2019, which boosted sales at the low-end of the market. However, the very low unit prices of many of the products in the category means that some manufacturers are reluctant to engage with loyalty campaigns for fear of devaluing their brand image and reducing the already minimal revenues they generate. At the oth…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in France
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Use of loyalty-based marketing and environmental campaigns
Food storage attracts attention due to shift towards home-made food
Dining expected to see the best performance in the forecast period
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Groupe SEB maintains its lead
Further declines expected for Tupperware
Low unit prices on the one hand, high quality and design on the other
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

