Global Homewares Market Research Report 2021

April 2020

Homewares recorded the slowest current value growth within home and garden in Russia in 2019. Local consumers do not generally consider homewares an essential purchase in comparison to some other home and garden categories. In addition, most homewares products can be utilised for a long time, making the replacement cycle easy to extend. Most local consumers tend to only purchase homewares when starting a new home or when replacing broken items rather than expanding their current set of homewares…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in Russia
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Low consumer confidence inhibits spending on homewares
Cookware suffers as consumers delay replacement purchases
Consumers increasingly go online for homewares
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Cash-strapped consumers turn to economy options
Luminarc and Pasabahce find favour with low-cost dinnerware
IKEA expands its presence with new store openings
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

All news

