Global Homewares Market Research Report 2021

Economic concern affected homewares in 2019, with conservative consumption hampering growth and causing a slight decline. Weakening purchasing powers and stagnant salaries have led to increased caution in buying products such as stove top cookware. The rise of smaller households with limited space also contributed to homewares’ lack of growth. When consumers do decide to buy new products, they tend to opt for high-quality, multifunctional items from well-known brands, to justify the relatively h…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Homewares sees continued decline in 2019
Decline in stove top cookware prompts investment in new designs
Unbranded products still account for majority of sales in homewares
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Dairy Farm International leads by a very narrow margin
Distribution channels differ between domestic and multinational brands
Brands focus on marketing and promotions to reach broader consumer base
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

