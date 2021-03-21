Global Homewares Market Research Report 2021

Economic concern affected homewares in 2019, with conservative consumption hampering growth and causing a slight decline. Weakening purchasing powers and stagnant salaries have led to increased caution in buying products such as stove top cookware. The rise of smaller households with limited space also contributed to homewares’ lack of growth. When consumers do decide to buy new products, they tend to opt for high-quality, multifunctional items from well-known brands, to justify the relatively h…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homewares in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Homewares sees continued decline in 2019

Decline in stove top cookware prompts investment in new designs

Unbranded products still account for majority of sales in homewares

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dairy Farm International leads by a very narrow margin

Distribution channels differ between domestic and multinational brands

Brands focus on marketing and promotions to reach broader consumer base

CATEGORY DATA

…..Continued.

