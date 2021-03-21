All news

Global Homewares Market Research Report 2021

Hong Kong consumers traditionally believe that an abundance of homeware products shows their self-sufficiency and prosperity. Many housewives like to have multiple homeware products for “looking after their home”. This phenomenon is particularly commonplace in stove top cookware. In 2019, consumers continued to appreciate the variety of positionings of different models, sizes and shapes. Impulse consumption often occurs when shoppers spot a desired combination of product look, functionality and…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Consumer pursuit of the perfect home continues to fuel growth in homewares
Kitchenware thrives on diversifying consumer base
Stagnating sales in ovenware
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
IKEA’s success is based on its cost-effectiveness and sales tactics
Dynamic thermal drinkware and water bottles
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

