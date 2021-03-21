All news

Global Homewares Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The increasing number of single-person households is influencing the trend towards premiumisation in homewares. Such consumers are increasingly spending on items such as homewares for their own pleasure as small luxuries due to housing and cars becoming so unaffordable. One of the major trends in South Korea is people eating alone at home, with consumers wanting to have a quality meal with trendy dinnerware, possibly even uploading photos to Instagram. Premium cutlery, imported dinnerware, cookw…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in South Korea
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Increasing premiumisation being seen in homewares
Targeting millennials to drive growth in homewares
E-commerce continues to grow but offline stores still dominate distribution
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Premiumisation favours multinationals in homewares
Slight rise in domestic companies’ share
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

