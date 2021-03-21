All news

Global Homewares Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Homewares Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Homewares continued to perform well in 2019, with current value growth in line with 2018 and a faster increase compared with the review period CAGR. This relatively fast-moving category attracts consumers on a regular basis, which augurs well for further healthy current value growth over the forecast period. The buoyant housing market and improving purchasing power saw homewares benefit from new home purchases and the refurbishment trend. The increasing availability of information and communicat…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804722-homewares-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/arborist-software-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-intensity-focused-ultrasound-system-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Homewares in Spain
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
High purchasing frequency sustains healthy growth in homewares
Upgrade to glass products stimulates strong value growth in food storage
Convenience and personalisation trends provide fillip to e-commerce
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Ikea and Zara Home benefit from new strategic directions
New Tefal launch fits demand for space-efficiency, easy-use and versatility
Wider appreciation of homewares creates space for private label and sustainability
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Pneumonia Treatment Drugs Market Report 2020-2026: Current Scenario for Business Opportunities, Drivers and Trends

mangesh

Global “Pneumonia Treatment Drugs Market” report provides qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown, revenue, and growth rate by important segments. The Pneumonia Treatment Drugs market report provides a competitive landscape of major players with the current industry scenario, market concentration status. The report study explores the information on production, consumption, export, and import […]
All news

Paste and Slurry Metal Detector�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Paste and Slurry Metal Detector Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to […]
All news

Neutron Generators Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Phoenix, VNIIA, Sodern, Gradel (NSD Fusion), Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Neutron Generators Market. Global Neutron Generators Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Neutron Generators […]