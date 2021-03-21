Global Homewares Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Homewares posted the highest growth among all home and garden categories in 2019. It continues to flourish for several reasons, one of which is thanks to younger consumers bringing snacks and meals to work to save on costs. This has contributed to greater demand for food storage containers, reusable cutlery and other reusable homewares as well as for cookware for those that like to prepare their portable meals at home. Moreover, younger professionals that increasingly live away from home or purc…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homewares in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Homewares flourishes, with greater demand for food storage containers, reusable products and homewares for new homeowners

Proliferation of services that deliver fresh food and groceries encourages Filipinos to cook more often at home

Players constantly offer new designs and introduce eco-friendly products for a younger working population willing and able to spend

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Tupperware maintains its lead by continuing towards expanding its product variety with an eye to responding to environmental concerns

Ramesh Trading and Sawasdee Marketing use social media effectively to market their respective Masflex and Lock & Lock brands

Homewares benefits more than most categories from e-commerce, with unbranded products and smaller players gaining more traction

