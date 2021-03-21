Global Homewares Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Positive sales growth was recorded in homewares during 2019 as large numbers of Polish consumers sought to refresh or renew their collections of homewares. One of the main motivations for people purchasing new homewares is the greater sense of aesthetics that has spread among the Polish population in recent years. This interest in better design is being influenced by greater exposure to international design trends via lifestyle magazines and websites. This has triggered higher demand for homewar…

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homewares in Poland

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sales of homewares benefit from greater focus on aesthetics

Dinnerware records positive growth as demand for cutlery surges

Shift towards more sophisticated products boosts growth in food storage

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Ikea Retail maintains its leading position in homewares

Premium brands the big winners as consumer tastes head upmarket

Duka benefits from its reputation for simple products and good value

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

